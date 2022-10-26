Not Available

Le Doulos

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rome Paris Films

A stone-faced Jean-Paul Belmondo stars as enigmatic gangster Silien, who may or may not be responsible for squealing on Faugel (Serge Reggiani), just released from the slammer and already involved in what should have been a simple heist. By the end of this brutal, twisting, and multilayered policier, who will be left to trust?

Cast

Jean-Paul BelmondoSilien
Serge ReggianiMaurice Faugel
Jean DesaillyThe Superintendant Clain
René LefèvreGilbert Varnove
Marcel CuvelierA police inspector
Philippe MarchJean

