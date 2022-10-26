A stone-faced Jean-Paul Belmondo stars as enigmatic gangster Silien, who may or may not be responsible for squealing on Faugel (Serge Reggiani), just released from the slammer and already involved in what should have been a simple heist. By the end of this brutal, twisting, and multilayered policier, who will be left to trust?
|Jean-Paul Belmondo
|Silien
|Serge Reggiani
|Maurice Faugel
|Jean Desailly
|The Superintendant Clain
|René Lefèvre
|Gilbert Varnove
|Marcel Cuvelier
|A police inspector
|Philippe March
|Jean
