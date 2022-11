Not Available

For years Filip has been trying to make his mother talk about his childhood. Saved from the Warsaw ghetto then hidden in the countryside until the end of the war, she always kept this passage of her life secret. It is during the writing of a form that his word will gradually become free. A form to have the family who saved her recognized as "Righteous among the Nations". A quest for truth which will lead them to Poland in the footsteps of its past.