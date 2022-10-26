Le grand soir

An ageing punk-with-a-dog and his brother the conformist decide to get their revenge on a shopping mall. Directing duo Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kervern, longstanding comic crusaders against capitalism, again set out to surprise and shock the bourgeois audience.
|Benoît Poelvoorde
|Benoît Bonzini, alias NOT
|Albert Dupontel
|Jean-Pierre Bonzini
|Brigitte Fontaine
|Mother - Marie-Annick Bonzini
|Yolande Moreau
|La mère de la punkette
|Chloé Mons
|La punkette
|Areski Belkacem
|Father - René Bonzini
