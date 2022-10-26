Not Available

Le grand soir

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Panache Productions

An ageing punk-with-a-dog and his brother the conformist decide to get their revenge on a shopping mall. Directing duo Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kervern, longstanding comic crusaders against capitalism, again set out to surprise and shock the bourgeois audience.

Cast

Benoît PoelvoordeBenoît Bonzini, alias NOT
Albert DupontelJean-Pierre Bonzini
Brigitte FontaineMother - Marie-Annick Bonzini
Yolande MoreauLa mère de la punkette
Chloé MonsLa punkette
Areski BelkacemFather - René Bonzini

