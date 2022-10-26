1980

Le Guignolo

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 1980

Studio

Not Available

After the failure of his recent criminal exploits, international con artist Alexandre Dupré sets off for Venice to try to dupe some Japanese business men into buying a fake copy of a stolen Caneletto. On the aeroplane, a stranger asks him to look after his briefcase until after they have landed. Alexandre agrees, but the stranger is shot dead soon after and Alexandre himself becomes the target of enemy agents who are keen to recover the briefcase...

Cast

Jean-Paul BelmondoAlexandre Dupré
Mirella D'AngeloSophie
Michel GalabruAchille Sureau
Carla RomanelliGina
Paolo BonacelliKamal
Georges GéretJoseph

View Full Cast >

Images