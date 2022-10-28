Le hasard et la violence

Not Available

I've only seen this in a dubbed (and possibly cut) version on a second-rate UHF station, so maybe I missed the good stuff. I watched it because I'm an Yves Montand fan and he's hard to find on TV. My teenage son watched it with me and we wound up calling it "The Beach Chair Movie" because it's set at the beach (maybe some rundown part of the Riviera in the off season?) and there are 3 or 4 scenes in which various people are kicking or throwing beach chairs around. I don't know what they had against those chairs. Not much else happened. I don't know what Katharine Ross was doing there. It was fun to get another look at Yves, though.