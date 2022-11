Not Available

A vicious lesbian countess seduces the wife of an English writer in creative crisis during the couple's stay at her luxurious villa, located not far from an asylum. Precisely in those days a group of inmates, annoyed by the too uninhibited behavior of the countess, escapes from the asylum: upon reaching the villa, the madmen lash out at the countess and after beating her they cut off both hands. The woman is saved but is condemned to live her entire existence impaired.