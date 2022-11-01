Le massaggiatrici

Two industry managers from Milan are in Rome to get the contract to build a YMCA hostel. They get in touch with a masseuses ring and one of the masseuses is introduced to the president of the catholic association as the wife of one of the managers. During a vice squad roundup, the president is about to be discovered with one of the girls when he dies of a stroke. How will the others try to hide his death?
|Sylva Koscina
|Marisa
|Cristina Gaioni
|Iris (as Cristina Gajoni)
|Valeria Fabrizi
|Milena
|Marisa Merlini
|Bice Petroni
|Ernesto Calindri
|Parodi
|Philippe Noiret
|Bellini
