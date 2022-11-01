Not Available

Le massaggiatrici

  • Comedy

Two industry managers from Milan are in Rome to get the contract to build a YMCA hostel. They get in touch with a masseuses ring and one of the masseuses is introduced to the president of the catholic association as the wife of one of the managers. During a vice squad roundup, the president is about to be discovered with one of the girls when he dies of a stroke. How will the others try to hide his death?

Cast

Sylva KoscinaMarisa
Cristina GaioniIris (as Cristina Gajoni)
Valeria FabriziMilena
Marisa MerliniBice Petroni
Ernesto CalindriParodi
Philippe NoiretBellini

