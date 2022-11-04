Le ménage du Madame Butterfly

Not Available

Le Ménage moderne du Madame Butterfly is a bisexual, hardcore pornographic film from France. It is notable for being the earliest known adult film to incorporate bisexual and homosexual intercourse. The production values on the film are notably high, even for a mainstream feature film of the day. It includes "found footage" location shots of an Asian street full of rickshaws and a sailing ship on the Pacific Ocean. The costumes and sets are almost lavish. The film has a lengthy and complex plot, and includes intertitles. (from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_m%C3%A9nage_moderne_du_Madame_Butterfly)