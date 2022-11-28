Not Available

Le musée noir

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Signature Films

The documentary takes the audience on a journey through the spectacular National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.. Through 100,000 square feet of exhibition space spread across eight levels, the museum explores America’s history and culture through the lens of the African American experience. Interviews with the project’s key figures give detailed insight into the challenges and conflicts during the formative stage of the museum and its overwhelming success during its first year of operation.

Cast

