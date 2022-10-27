Not Available

Le Plaisir

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Stera Films

Three stories about the pleasure. The first one is about a man hiding his age behind a mask to keep going to balls and fancying women - pleasure and youth. Then comes the long tale of Mme Tellier taking her girls (whores) to the country for attending her niece's communion - pleasure and purity. And lastly, Jean the painter falling in love with his model - pleasure and death.

Cast

Claude Dauphinle docteur
Gaby MorlayDenise - la femme d'Ambroise
Madeleine RenaudJulia Tellier
Ginette LeclercMadame Flora dite Balançoire
Danielle DarrieuxMadame Rosa
Pierre BrasseurJulien Ledentu

View Full Cast >

Images