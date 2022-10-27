Le Plaisir

Three stories about the pleasure. The first one is about a man hiding his age behind a mask to keep going to balls and fancying women - pleasure and youth. Then comes the long tale of Mme Tellier taking her girls (whores) to the country for attending her niece's communion - pleasure and purity. And lastly, Jean the painter falling in love with his model - pleasure and death.
|Claude Dauphin
|le docteur
|Gaby Morlay
|Denise - la femme d'Ambroise
|Madeleine Renaud
|Julia Tellier
|Ginette Leclerc
|Madame Flora dite Balançoire
|Danielle Darrieux
|Madame Rosa
|Pierre Brasseur
|Julien Ledentu
