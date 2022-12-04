Le Rituel de Fontainebleau

Not Available

This film is built as a funeral ceremony ; it conveys an investigation on the underworld. In an environment of devastated telluric forces (one-hundred-year-old trees from the Fontainebleau forest were uprooted by the storm of 1999 winter). There is a superb officiating priest in a black tuxedo. The film refers to the everlasting cycle of death, the extraction of a corpse by a young nymph remind’s us of Caravaggio’s paintings, this ceremony is full of ablutions and jewellery; a flowy, golden path to a wonderful mirror through which the miracle of resurrection takes place.