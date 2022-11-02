Not Available

Le rose del deserto

  • War
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mikado Film

A sanitary battalion of Italian Army is sent to Sorman oasis in Lybia during the Africa campaign in 1940. Soon an Italian missionary, living nearby, succeed to transform the occupation by Italian Army in a kind of humanitarian mission. In fact all the battalion is involved to help the local population. The war anyway goes on with no regards to human feelings. The "glorious" Fascist campaign is going to became a fast retreat.

Cast

Michele PlacidoFrate Simeone
Alessandro HaberMaggiore Strucchi
Giorgio PasottiTenente Salvi
Claudio BigagliSoldato
Moran AtiasAisha

View Full Cast >

Images