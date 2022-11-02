Le rose del deserto

A sanitary battalion of Italian Army is sent to Sorman oasis in Lybia during the Africa campaign in 1940. Soon an Italian missionary, living nearby, succeed to transform the occupation by Italian Army in a kind of humanitarian mission. In fact all the battalion is involved to help the local population. The war anyway goes on with no regards to human feelings. The "glorious" Fascist campaign is going to became a fast retreat.
|Michele Placido
|Frate Simeone
|Alessandro Haber
|Maggiore Strucchi
|Giorgio Pasotti
|Tenente Salvi
|Claudio Bigagli
|Soldato
|Moran Atias
|Aisha
View Full Cast >