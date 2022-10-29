Not Available

Le Temps des secrets

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

France Télévisions

The story takes us from the dear Garrigue to the secondary school where Marcel is first ill at ease because he is a scholarship holder and because he went to the grade school (the other bourgeois pupils had probably a private tutor). A fight against a rich kid ,that augurs badly for what is to follow. (to be followed in "Le Temps des Amours" )

Cast

Pierre-François Martin-LavalJoseph Pagnol
Andrée DamantEugénie Pagnol
Pierre MaguelonAndré Pagnol
Armelle DeutschAugustine Pagnol
Christiane ConilFifi Pagnol

View Full Cast >

Images