Le Tour De France The Official History 1903-2006

This official history celebrates an incredible century of cycling, from the early flickering images of the 1903 winner, Maurice Garin, to the amazing scenes which greeted Lance Armstrong's fifth straight victory in 2003. As well as the triumphs we also explore the tragedies and controversies associated with the Tour, amongst them the death of two-time winner Octavia Bottachia, reputedly murdered by fascists, the death of Tommy Simpson on the Ventoux in 1967 and Fabio Casartelli's death in 1995.