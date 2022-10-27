An imprisoned man, awaiting trial for the attempted murder of his wife, is transferred to another cell, where his fellow prisoners are planning a jailbreak. He decides to go along with the elaborate plan, and the cellmates attempt to tunnel their way to freedom. Le Trou represents the last film of director Jacques Becker, who died shortly after its completion.
|Michel Constantin
|Geo Cassine
|Jean Keraudy
|Roland Darbant
|Philippe Leroy
|Manu Borelli
|Raymond Meunier
|Vossellin / Monseigneur
|Marc Michel
|Claude Gaspard
|Jean-Paul Coquelin
|Le lieutenant Grinval
