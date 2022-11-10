1989

Lean On Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1989

Studio

Norman Twain Productions

When principal Joe Clark (Morgan Freeman) takes over decaying Eastside High School, he's faced with students wearing gang colors and graffiti-covered walls. Determined to do anything he must to turn the school around, he expels suspected drug dealers, padlocks doors and demands effort and results from students, staff and parents. Autocratic to a fault, this real-life educator put it all on the lin

Cast

Morgan FreemanPrincipal Joe Clark
Beverly ToddMs. Levias
Robert GuillaumeDr. Frank Napier
Ethan PhillipsMr. Rosenberg
Lynne ThigpenLeonna Barrett
Michael BeachMr. Darnell

View Full Cast >

Images