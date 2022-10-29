Not Available

Leap 4 Your Life

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Winning isn't everything....it's the ONLY thing! In the tradition of 'Waiting for Guffman' and 'This is Spinal Tap',' Leap 4 Your Life' is a feature film mockumentary about a community dance competition. The story follows a group of colourful teen contestants and their enthusiastic parents as they prepare and compete in the 10th Annual Leap 4 Your Life event.

Cast

April TelekMaureen
Allie BertramHilary
MacKenzie PorterBrooke
Reece ThompsonMatt
Anne Marie DeLuiseDarcy
Nicole OliverHilary's Mom

View Full Cast >

Images