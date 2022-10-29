Winning isn't everything....it's the ONLY thing! In the tradition of 'Waiting for Guffman' and 'This is Spinal Tap',' Leap 4 Your Life' is a feature film mockumentary about a community dance competition. The story follows a group of colourful teen contestants and their enthusiastic parents as they prepare and compete in the 10th Annual Leap 4 Your Life event.
|April Telek
|Maureen
|Allie Bertram
|Hilary
|MacKenzie Porter
|Brooke
|Reece Thompson
|Matt
|Anne Marie DeLuise
|Darcy
|Nicole Oliver
|Hilary's Mom
