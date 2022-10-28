Not Available

'Learning to See' tells the story of my father, insect photographer Robert Oelman. Struggling with a mid-life crisis, Robert leaves his psychology career in the early 1990s to pursue a new path photographing rare and exotic insects. He moves from the United States to the country of Colombia. On his journeys through the rain forests of the Amazon Basin, we watch as he forms a special bond with his subjects. This connection enables him to make striking photographic images of new and undocumented species. After more than twenty years of traveling, searching and photographing, his quest culminates with a New York City gallery show where he finally shares his images with the general public.