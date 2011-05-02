2011

Leave

  Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 2nd, 2011

Studio

Henry Harper is a successful novelist who has it all. But after surviving a recent trauma he finds himself haunted by a dream that terrifies him. Convinced that the only way to understand what the dream means is to write his way through it, Henry decides to go to a remote second home to begin work on his next novel, a thriller. While on his way there he encounters a strangely familiar drifter who confronts him with information that threatens to turn everything he knows to be true, upside down. Written by producer

Cast

Ron LivingstonDr. Liberman
Vinessa ShawAmy
Rick GomezHenry
Frank John HughesChris
Freddie Joe FarnsworthDark Man
Michael HagertyDoctor

