Leave Her to Heaven

A young novelist, Richard Harland, meets beautiful Ellen Berent on a train where they fall in love and are soon married. When tragedies take first his handicapped young brother, then his unborn son from him, Harland gradually realises that his wife's insane jealousy may be the cause of the tragedies in his life. Yet another shock awaits them all, as Ellen's emotions become uncontrollable.
|Cornel Wilde
|Richard Harland
|Jeanne Crain
|Ruth Berent
|Vincent Price
|Russell Quinton
|Mary Philips
|Mrs. Berent
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Mrs. Berent
|Ray Collins
|Glen Robie
View Full Cast >