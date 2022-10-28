1945

Leave Her to Heaven

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 1945

Studio

20th Century Fox

A young novelist, Richard Harland, meets beautiful Ellen Berent on a train where they fall in love and are soon married. When tragedies take first his handicapped young brother, then his unborn son from him, Harland gradually realises that his wife's insane jealousy may be the cause of the tragedies in his life. Yet another shock awaits them all, as Ellen's emotions become uncontrollable.

Cast

Cornel WildeRichard Harland
Jeanne CrainRuth Berent
Vincent PriceRussell Quinton
Mary PhilipsMrs. Berent
Julian BonfiglioMrs. Berent
Ray CollinsGlen Robie

