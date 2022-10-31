Leaving Gracefully

Not Available

Zhi Hui (Huang Pin Yuan) is a hardworking blue collar worker that has to sweat under the sun everyday in order to support his family. He is happily married to Xiu Mei (Rene Hou) with a daughter (Gao Jing Rong). However, his life changes from good to bad when she is diagnosed with cerebellar atrophy. Zhi Hui finds it hard to accept the reality of his wife’s illness and decides to take care of her by pushing the wheelchair with his wife and travel around the island. He brings her to listen the sound of the waves and watch the sunset. Together, the family endure the sweetness and the hardship of life.