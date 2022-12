Not Available

Shuichi is engaged to Sanae and they will marry soon. One day, Shuichi is driving a car and his friend Teru sits as a passenger. He is speeding because he is late for a meeting about his upcoming wedding ceremony. On the way there, he hits a woman and flees. The woman dies later and her parents Hikaru and Chizuko Tokiyama are grief stricken. Veteran detective Kozaburo Yanagi and rookie detective Shun Maeda investigate the hit-and-run case.