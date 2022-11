Not Available

A compelling account of Leeds United's 1989/90 season in which the team, rebuilt by Howard Wilkinson and led by skipper Gordon Strachan, swept aside the competition to propel themselves back into the top flight of English football. The season marked the end of many great careers (Mervyn Day, Ian Baird, and Peter Haddock to name a few) and the birth of others (David Batty, Chris Fairclough, and Gary Speed).