Not Available

Blaise is a doctor, Monique, his wife, is his assistant. That Sunday, in Orleans, the doctor gone hunting, and Monique, finding herself alone, meditating on her monotonous life ... when the doorbell rings, she writes in panic: "I don't want to yell ! ". But she is already yelping, that is to say that she dreams, straddling the real and the imaginary, logic and vision, the concrete and the abstract ...