Legal Innocence

Not Available

Based on a true story. A female bible student corresponds with a couple that is sent to prison after a goopy body is found in their apartment in a trunk filled with acid. After visiting the Wife, then the husband, she (Cecilia Yip) falls for him (Francis Ng) and begins to think that he is innocent. So she arranges for a defense team (with help from a catholic Church) to get him acquitted of the charges. Meanwhile a hard working detective (Anthony Wong) tries to convince the woman that he's guilty as hell. But he arranges to have a prison divorce and wedding behind bars. When she finds out the awful truth, how will she handle it?