Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

After Elle Woods, the eternally perky, fashionably adventurous, famously blonde Harvard Law grad gets fired by her law firm because of her opposition to animal testing, she takes her fight to Washington. As an aide for Congresswoman Victoria Rudd, she pushes for a bill to ban testing once and for all, but it's her building's doorman who advises her on how to get her way on the Hill.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Elle Woods
|Sally Field
|Rep. Victoria Rudd
|Regina King
|Grace Rossiter
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Paulette
|James Newman
|Ray Fuchs
|Luke Wilson
|Emmett Richmond
View Full Cast >
4 More Images