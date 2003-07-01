2003

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 2003

Studio

Type A Films

After Elle Woods, the eternally perky, fashionably adventurous, famously blonde Harvard Law grad gets fired by her law firm because of her opposition to animal testing, she takes her fight to Washington. As an aide for Congresswoman Victoria Rudd, she pushes for a bill to ban testing once and for all, but it's her building's doorman who advises her on how to get her way on the Hill.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonElle Woods
Sally FieldRep. Victoria Rudd
Regina KingGrace Rossiter
Jennifer CoolidgePaulette
James NewmanRay Fuchs
Luke WilsonEmmett Richmond

Images

