Legally Blonde

Elle Woods has it all. She's the president of her sorority, a Hawaiian Tropic girl, Miss June in her campus calendar, and, above all, a natural blonde. She dates the cutest fraternity boy on campus and wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But, there's just one thing stopping Warner from popping the question: Elle is too blonde.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Elle Woods
|Luke Wilson
|Emmett Richmond
|Selma Blair
|Vivian Kensington
|Matthew Davis
|Warner Huntington III
|Victor Garber
|Professor Callahan
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Paulette Bonafonté
