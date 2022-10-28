Not Available

Legend of the Dragon

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Magnum Films Limited

Chow plays a naive young kung fu student who leaves his rural home on a small island to find his fortune in Hong Kong under the dubious guidance of his uncle (Leung Kar Yan) who cons him into using his natural skills as a snooker player for financial gain. This film also starred six-time world snooker finalist Jimmy White as Chow’s final opponent.

Cast

Teresa MoMo
Leung Kar-YanUncle Yun / Mo Yan
Yuen WahMaster Chow Fei-Hung
Lee Hoi-SangBlind temple keeper
Lung FongBoss Fong
Amy YipBoutique boss

