Legend of the Dragon

Chow plays a naive young kung fu student who leaves his rural home on a small island to find his fortune in Hong Kong under the dubious guidance of his uncle (Leung Kar Yan) who cons him into using his natural skills as a snooker player for financial gain. This film also starred six-time world snooker finalist Jimmy White as Chow’s final opponent.
|Teresa Mo
|Mo
|Leung Kar-Yan
|Uncle Yun / Mo Yan
|Yuen Wah
|Master Chow Fei-Hung
|Lee Hoi-Sang
|Blind temple keeper
|Lung Fong
|Boss Fong
|Amy Yip
|Boutique boss
View Full Cast >