Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Overture to a New War

Based on a series of sci-fi novels, this series tells the story of a massive conflict between the Prussia-like Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance. It describes all levels of the war, from the tactical to the strategic, but focuses most on the two oppposing militaries' leaders - Reinhard Von Lohengram and Yang Wen-Li.
|Kei Tomiyama
|Yang Wen-li
|Ryō Horikawa
|Reinhard von Lohengramm
|Gorō Naya
|Merkatz
|Hiroshi Itoh
|Klaus von Lichtenlade
|Hideyuki Tanaka
|Jean Robert Lap (voice)
|Issei Futamata
|Flegel
