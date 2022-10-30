Not Available

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Overture to a New War

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tokuma Shoten

Based on a series of sci-fi novels, this series tells the story of a massive conflict between the Prussia-like Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance. It describes all levels of the war, from the tactical to the strategic, but focuses most on the two oppposing militaries' leaders - Reinhard Von Lohengram and Yang Wen-Li.

Cast

Kei TomiyamaYang Wen-li
Ryō HorikawaReinhard von Lohengramm
Gorō NayaMerkatz
Hiroshi ItohKlaus von Lichtenlade
Hideyuki TanakaJean Robert Lap (voice)
Issei FutamataFlegel

