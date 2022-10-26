Legend of the Red Dragon

A young father and his infant son are beset by forces of evil and corruption. They wander China, upholding their sense of honor and protecting the weak. When they are forced into combat, spectacular and hilarious fast-motion kung fu sequences follow. In the end, they must call on all of their abilities in a battle royale, to attempt to vanquish a supernatural man-monster or die trying.
|Jet Li
|Hung Hei-Kwun
|Chingmy Yau
|Red Bean
|Damian Lau
|Chan Kan-Nam
|Wong Jing
|Cameo
|Deannie Yip
|Red Bean's Mother
|Eric Tsang
|Man in Crown
