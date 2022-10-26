Not Available

Legend of the Red Dragon

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Eastern Productions

A young father and his infant son are beset by forces of evil and corruption. They wander China, upholding their sense of honor and protecting the weak. When they are forced into combat, spectacular and hilarious fast-motion kung fu sequences follow. In the end, they must call on all of their abilities in a battle royale, to attempt to vanquish a supernatural man-monster or die trying.

Cast

Jet LiHung Hei-Kwun
Chingmy YauRed Bean
Damian LauChan Kan-Nam
Wong JingCameo
Deannie YipRed Bean's Mother
Eric TsangMan in Crown

