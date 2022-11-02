Legendary Couple

When an honest company employee is falsely accused of being an accomplice to a robbery, and his wife dies through police incompetence, he seeks revenge by launching a one-man crime spree, starting with the abduction of his former boss's spoiled daughter. But she soon begins to understand his motives, and becomes his lover and willing accomplice.
|Simon Yam
|Ko Tin Lap
|Chingmy Yau
|Lui Chi Lan
|Vincent Wan Yeung-Ming
|Chan Sam
|Ng Yip-Kwong
|Lui Yau Choi
|Gregory Charles Rivers
|Officer John/John Sir
|Carol Tam Suk-Mui
|Wai Ling
View Full Cast >