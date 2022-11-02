Not Available

Legendary Couple

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When an honest company employee is falsely accused of being an accomplice to a robbery, and his wife dies through police incompetence, he seeks revenge by launching a one-man crime spree, starting with the abduction of his former boss's spoiled daughter. But she soon begins to understand his motives, and becomes his lover and willing accomplice.

Cast

Simon YamKo Tin Lap
Chingmy YauLui Chi Lan
Vincent Wan Yeung-MingChan Sam
Ng Yip-KwongLui Yau Choi
Gregory Charles RiversOfficer John/John Sir
Carol Tam Suk-MuiWai Ling

View Full Cast >

Images