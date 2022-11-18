LEGO Mundo Jurásico: La Exhibición Secreta

Not Available

It's 2012, and Simon Masrani has an idea for a new attraction that is guaranteed to keep Jurassic World at the forefront of theme park entertainment. It's the greatest thing since the discovery of dinosaurs, but in order for it to succeed, he needs his right-hand, can-do problem solver, Claire Dearing, to get a trio of dinosaurs across the park to the new, super-secret exhibit. Reluctantly teaming up with newcomer Owen Grady, the animal behaviorist she hired sight unseen to deliver the dinosaurs, the duo sets out on a fun-filled adventure across the island. Unfortunately, delivering the dinosaurs to the new attraction is not as easy as they thought.