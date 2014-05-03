Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles: Episode IV:Escape From The Jedi Temple

Luke's poor judgment nearly gets him and his friends captured by Darth Vader, and, after witnessing this bit of immaturity, both Yoda and the ghost of Obi-Wan make the decision to expand Luke's training and bring out the last of the Jedi Holocrons
|Eric Bauza
|Luke Skywalker/Rusty
|Michael Daingerfield
|Han Solo
|Anthony Daniels
|C-3PO (voice)
|Trevor Devall
|Admiral Piett / Bib Fortuna / Tion Medon / Salacious Crumb / Jar Jar Binks (voice)
|Brian Dobson
|JEK (voice)
|Heather Doerksen
|Princess Leia (voice)
