2014

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles: Episode IV:Escape From The Jedi Temple

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Luke's poor judgment nearly gets him and his friends captured by Darth Vader, and, after witnessing this bit of immaturity, both Yoda and the ghost of Obi-Wan make the decision to expand Luke's training and bring out the last of the Jedi Holocrons

Cast

Eric BauzaLuke Skywalker/Rusty
Michael DaingerfieldHan Solo
Anthony DanielsC-3PO (voice)
Trevor DevallAdmiral Piett / Bib Fortuna / Tion Medon / Salacious Crumb / Jar Jar Binks (voice)
Brian DobsonJEK (voice)
Heather DoerksenPrincess Leia (voice)

