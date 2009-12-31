LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers

Meet Clutch Powers, the best builder and explorer in the LEGO universe as he heads off on his most dangerous mission yet. Join Clutch and his team of experts as their adventure leads them from City to the Space Police prison planet to the medieval world of Ashlar where they must help the rightful heir to the King’s throne find the courage to regain the kingdom from the evil wizard Malign.
|Ryan McPartlin
|Clutch Powers (voice)
|Paul Michael Glaser
|Kjeld Playwell (voice)
|Roger Rose
|Brick Masterson (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|Bernie von Beam / Artie Fol (voice)
|Gregg Berger
|Watch Commander / Rock Powers (voice)
|Stephan Cox
|Mallock the Malign (voice)
