2009

LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

December 31st, 2009

Threshold Animation Studios

Meet Clutch Powers, the best builder and explorer in the LEGO universe as he heads off on his most dangerous mission yet. Join Clutch and his team of experts as their adventure leads them from City to the Space Police prison planet to the medieval world of Ashlar where they must help the rightful heir to the King’s throne find the courage to regain the kingdom from the evil wizard Malign.

Ryan McPartlinClutch Powers (voice)
Paul Michael GlaserKjeld Playwell (voice)
Roger RoseBrick Masterson (voice)
Jeff BennettBernie von Beam / Artie Fol (voice)
Gregg BergerWatch Commander / Rock Powers (voice)
Stephan CoxMallock the Malign (voice)

