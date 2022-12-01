Lelaki Kelas Sebelah

Not Available

After the death of her mother and father, Nona lived with her aunt and brother, Bawan. Miss is interested in Anas, an instafamous singer who also studied at the same college as her. However, her friends, Kinah and Mira do not support Nona because for them, Anas will not look at culinary students like those who only look ordinary. But Nona remained with her stand to be friends with Anas and often watched Anas. In fact, Anas also lives in a condominium with his family. Nona and Anas' relationship is getting closer, but Bawan is opposed because in Bawan Anas is a female leg because she is an instafamous.