Lentävät luupäät

Two guys from Häme find out that they actually are from Karjala. At the same time Flybug bites one of the guys. That means he must learn to fly or he gonna die. Reborn Karjala-boys goes at the airport and fun begins. Soon they become acquainted with a robot that runs with booze, two scoundrels and beautiful Miss Universum.
|Riitta Väisänen
|Kimmel Kinos
|Simo Salminen
|Salaiseksi agentiksi opiskellut pohjalaishämäläinen
|Vesa-Matti Loiri
|Robotti
|Heikki Kinnunen
|Mr. Smith
|Aake Kalliala
|Suomalainen missiagentti
|Spede Pasanen
|Ilmailukärpäsen purema pohjalaishämäläinen
View Full Cast >