Lentävät luupäät

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmituotanto Spede Pasanen

Two guys from Häme find out that they actually are from Karjala. At the same time Flybug bites one of the guys. That means he must learn to fly or he gonna die. Reborn Karjala-boys goes at the airport and fun begins. Soon they become acquainted with a robot that runs with booze, two scoundrels and beautiful Miss Universum.

Cast

Riitta VäisänenKimmel Kinos
Simo SalminenSalaiseksi agentiksi opiskellut pohjalaishämäläinen
Vesa-Matti LoiriRobotti
Heikki KinnunenMr. Smith
Aake KallialaSuomalainen missiagentti
Spede PasanenIlmailukärpäsen purema pohjalaishämäläinen

