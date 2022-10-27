Leonard Part 6

After separating from his wife, Leonard Parker (Cosby) quit the spy business and became a restaurateur. His wife refuses to speak with him, and his daughter, who changes her career more often than her clothes, has begun dating a man old enough to be Leonard's father! On top of it all, the government has asked him to come back and save the world again.
|Tom Courtenay
|Frayn
|Joe Don Baker
|Nick Snyderburn
|Moses Gunn
|Giorgio Francozzi
|Gloria Foster
|Medusa Johnson
|Victoria Rowell
|Joan Parker
|Grace Zabriskie
|Jefferson
