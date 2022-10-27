1987

Leonard Part 6

  • Action
  • Comedy

December 17th, 1987

Studio

Columbia Pictures

After separating from his wife, Leonard Parker (Cosby) quit the spy business and became a restaurateur. His wife refuses to speak with him, and his daughter, who changes her career more often than her clothes, has begun dating a man old enough to be Leonard's father! On top of it all, the government has asked him to come back and save the world again.

Cast

Tom CourtenayFrayn
Joe Don BakerNick Snyderburn
Moses GunnGiorgio Francozzi
Gloria FosterMedusa Johnson
Victoria RowellJoan Parker
Grace ZabriskieJefferson

