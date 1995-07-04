Leprechaun 3

It was a normal night in Las Vegas, Nevada, all the lights were flashing brightly, until a man with one hand, one eye, and one leg walks into a pawn shop with a statue of a hideous looking Leprechaun. The owner claims it's a good luck charm. The statue also wore a medallion around it's neck. The careless pawn shop owner took off the medallion setting the Leprechaun free...
|Warwick Davis
|Leprechaun
|John Gatins
|Scott McCoy
|Lee Armstrong
|Tammy Larsen
|John DeMita
|Fazio
|Michael Callan
|Mitch
|Caroline Williams
|Loretta
View Full Cast >