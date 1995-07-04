1995

Leprechaun 3

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 4th, 1995

Studio

Trimark Pictures

It was a normal night in Las Vegas, Nevada, all the lights were flashing brightly, until a man with one hand, one eye, and one leg walks into a pawn shop with a statue of a hideous looking Leprechaun. The owner claims it's a good luck charm. The statue also wore a medallion around it's neck. The careless pawn shop owner took off the medallion setting the Leprechaun free...

Cast

Warwick DavisLeprechaun
John GatinsScott McCoy
Lee ArmstrongTammy Larsen
John DeMitaFazio
Michael CallanMitch
Caroline WilliamsLoretta

