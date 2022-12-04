Les Amants rouges

Not Available

Powered by the performances of sexy boys and girl (and a mischievous photographer) and texts by Dominique Noguez, punctuated by a musical lyricism that combines classical Arias, dandy rock and bewitching Arabic chant, this film is conceived as a long poem allegorical about beauty, desire and death. Allegory intensified by the vertigo of the transgression, the mysteries of the sacred and the images of Baron Van Gloeden, Jean Genet and Michel Journiac, masters of funerary eroticism and body’s fury.