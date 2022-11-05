Not Available

Les Bonnes Femmes

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Panitalia

Ginette, Rita, Jacqueline and Jane try to find fulfillment and love in their lives. Rita has a fiancé whose family is obsessed with social distinction; Jane has a boy-friend in the army, but does not hesitate to enjoy herself with chance encounters; Ginette has a mysterious passion that keeps her away from her colleagues at nights. Jacqueline is lonely; but who is that mysterious bike-rider who is

Cast

Clotilde JoanoJacqueline
Lucile Saint-SimonRita
Mario DavidAndré Lapierre, le motocycliste
Ave NinchiMadame Louise, la caissière
Jean-Louis MauryMarcel, le jeune play-boy
Albert DinanAlbert, le vieux play-boy

View Full Cast >

Images