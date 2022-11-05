Les Bonnes Femmes

Ginette, Rita, Jacqueline and Jane try to find fulfillment and love in their lives. Rita has a fiancé whose family is obsessed with social distinction; Jane has a boy-friend in the army, but does not hesitate to enjoy herself with chance encounters; Ginette has a mysterious passion that keeps her away from her colleagues at nights. Jacqueline is lonely; but who is that mysterious bike-rider who is
|Clotilde Joano
|Jacqueline
|Lucile Saint-Simon
|Rita
|Mario David
|André Lapierre, le motocycliste
|Ave Ninchi
|Madame Louise, la caissière
|Jean-Louis Maury
|Marcel, le jeune play-boy
|Albert Dinan
|Albert, le vieux play-boy
