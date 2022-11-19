Les Claypool: Fancy

Not Available

The first live DVD from Claypool, Primus' main man; a complete concert from his 2006 Summer tour with band. The tour was in support of Claypool's then current cd release of "Whales and Woe" and features material from the album. In addition to being a virtuoso bass player for Primus, Les Claypool purveys his punk-funk sound in side projects like Sausage, the Frog Brigade, Oysterhead, Les Claypool and the Holy Mackerel, and his own solo career. This concert film captures Claypool in a live performance culled from his 2006 tour for that year's solo album, OF WHALES AND WOE.