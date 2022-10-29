Not Available

Les disparus de Saint-Agil

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dimeco Productions

In a college, three friends form a secret society. There objective - going to America. A night, after one of their secret meetings, one of them see a man coming out from a wall. Then the day after he talks about it, he disappears. Then the second one vanishes. Are they gone to their dreams? That's when the art teacher is murdered. Suspicions now are too high so the third one decides to investigate.

Cast

Erich von StroheimWalter, le professeur d'anglais
Michel SimonLemel, le professeur de dessin
Armand BernardMazeau, le concierge
Serge GraveBeaume
Jean ClaudioSorgue
Marcel MouloudjiMacroy

