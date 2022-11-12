Les flèches de l\'amour

Not Available

Two years after her last failed relationship, Emily Vale has stopped believing in love. This brings her to the attention of Venus who sends her son Cupid down to Earth to pierce her with an arrow in the hope of changing her mind. Unfortunately, the handsome but hapless Cupid misses and the arrow strikes his own heart making him fall hopelessly in love with Emily. Thus he is granted temporary leave from paradise in order to pursue her. However, not only does he have a limited time on Earth, but also Emily's last boyfriend, the handsome but sleazy Ted has just shown up intent on winning her back. Which one will Emily choose? And is she ready to open her heart and accept love into her life once more?