Les lavandières du Portugal

    Two French advertising agencies vying for a contract with a manufacturer of washers. The manager decides to hire the agency submitting the best advertising campaign. Jean Francois, head of the A.P.N., has the great idea of ​​looking for an authentic Portuguese washerwoman to present the ads. But competition, the O.P.I., led by the attractive Catherine, on a trip to Portugal, check the washer ideal. It is a shy girl who is happy with life in Portugal and refuses to accept the proposals of Catherine. And here intervenes Jean François, who pretends to fall for her to take her to Paris ..

