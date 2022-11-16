Les mondes de Philip K.Dick

Not Available

The American cult writer, Philip K. Dick was responsible for some of the most iconic novels of the twentieth century. This documentary looks behind the famous author and examines his unique vision of the future with the assistance of philosophers, scientists, biographers, writers, friends and family. We draw upon Philip K. Dick’s work as well as various cinematographic adaptations of his novels (Blade Runner, Minority Report, Total Recall, and more) in order to illustrate the extent to which K. Dick’s oeuvre foretold the world that has become our own today. The film will take the viewer on a fascinating journey to discover this extraordinary writer and to observe our contemporary society with a critical eye by delving into three of K. Dick’s main obsessions: the human being and his double, a controlled society and what is reality?