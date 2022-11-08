Les quatre filles du Dr March

Louisa May Alcott's autobiographical account of her life with her three sisters in Concord Mass in the 1860s. With their father fighting in the civil war, the sisters: Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth are at home with their mother - a very outspoken women for her time. The story is of how the sisters grow up, find love and find their place in the world.
|Peter Lawford
|Theodore Laurence 'Laurie'
|Margaret O'Brien
|Beth
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Amy
|Janet Leigh
|Meg
|Rossano Brazzi
|Professor Bhaer
|Mary Astor
|Marmee
View Full Cast >