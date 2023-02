Not Available

A series of short animated films created by 30 artists from 11 countries, Les Religions Sauvages "devours the rotting meat of our civilization, regurgitating it in a relentless bombardment of imagery" According to its creators, it will "purge, cleanse and purify our jaded, pornographic imaginations." Blasphemous and obscene, this collection explores the rotten underbelly of modern faith.