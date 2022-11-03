Les Vampires: Episode Four - The Spectre

Not Available

Le Grand Vampire, under the alias of a real estate broker 'Treps', meets Juan-José Moréno (Fernand Herrmann), a businessman, who asks for an apartment with a safe. Le Grand Vampire puts Moréno into an apartment whose safe is rigged to be opened from the rear through the party wall of an apartment belonging to Irma Vep and le Grand Vampire. However, the case Moréno places inside contains the Vampires’ black attire. Later, in disguise as bank secretary "Juliette Bertaux," Irma learns that a man called Mr. Metadier has to bring ₣300,000 to another branch. In the event that he is unable to make the delivery, Irma will. Soon afterward, Mr. Metadier is murdered by the Vampires and his body thrown from a train. When Irma is about to take the money for him a spectre of Mr. Metadier appears and takes it instead.