Antoine and Remi have been living together for more than three years. Remi films their life with the aid of a Super 8 camera. One day, he finds himself thinking: "there's no longer any desire between us…" Maybe he's inventing problems so as to turn his life into a real film… How can he make desire ignite from the ashes? By creating an obstacle? Finding a lover? And what if the camera becomes the obstacle in the new couple, between Remi and his new lover?