Lesbian Nightmares

Not Available

"Lesbian Warriors" shows the fate of two warrior lovers who kill a monk and are cursed to die at each other's hands for all eternity! In "Shoot and Strangle the Lesbos," a woman's lust for another woman may lead to death, not only for herself, but also for her lover, when her husband learns the truth! And finally in "Vampire Lesbians," a none too bright guy meets up with a pretty girl in a seedy bar where two lesbian vampires overhear their conversation and then decide to turn the girl into one of their own!